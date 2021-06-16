Davidovich confirms his presence in Tokyo

The Andalusian tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina He assured this Tuesday that he is “very happy to participate in the first Olympic Games representing Spain”, after the classification ranking for Tokyo 2020 will has closed with him among the Spanish with a guaranteed place.

At the end of Roland Garros, a tournament in which Davidovich reached the quarterfinals, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) nominated the eligible athletes by virtue of their ATP classification, a maximum of four per country, and the man from Malaga is on the list along with his compatriots Rafael Nadal, Pablo Carreño and Roberto Bautista. The latter has announced his resignation from the Games, making it Albert Ramos who has priority to get the square.

Alejandro Davidovich is the 35th racket in the world this week, which is the highest status of his career, and he told . that he will go “to Tokyo eager to play, to go as far as possible and to gain experience “.

“For me, as for most athletes, Participating in an Olympic Games is a dream come true and a reward for all the work that we have been doing it for all these years, “said the 22-year-old tennis player from Malaga.