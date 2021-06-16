Davidovich confirms his presence in Tokyo: “I am happy to represent Spain”

Updated 06/15/2021 – 12:49

Tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has assured this Tuesday that he is “very happy to participate in his first Olympic Games representing Spain”, after the qualification ranking for Tokyo 2020 has been closed with him among the Spaniards with a guaranteed place.

At the end of Roland Garros, tournament in which Davidovich reached the quarterfinals, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) nominated the athletes eligible by virtue of their ATP classification, a maximum of four per country, and Malaga is on the list along with his compatriots Rafael Nadal, Pablo Carreo and Roberto Bautista.

Alejandro Davidovich is the 35th racket in the world this week, which is the highest status of his career.

“For me, as for most athletes, participating in the Olympic Games is a dream come true and a reward for all the work we have been doing for all these years,” said the 22-year-old tennis player from Malaga.