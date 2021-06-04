Davidovich, Carreño and Badosa complete the round of 16 at Roland Garros

06/04/2021 at 11:22 PM CEST

Jaume Pujol-Galceran

A battle with sticks, races around the track, great shots and innocent mistakes. A tennis frenzy that had fans who had been on court 14 at Roland Garros since 11 in the morning watching the roller coaster they were riding on, for 4 hours and 35 minutes, Alejandro Davidovich and the Danish Casper Ruud (World Cup 16), until the Malaga tennis player was able to celebrate, with a great shout to the sky of Paris, after the fifth ‘match ball’, their victory by 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 0-6 and 7-5.

‘Foki’, as his friends from Marbella cheered him from the stands, gave himself a ticket to the round of 16 on the eve of his 22nd anniversary. Last year he already reached this round in New York.

Scoop scoop

Ruud arrived in Paris with 17 victories and only 4 defeats, the title in Geneva and the semifinals in Monte Carlo, Munich and Madrid. He was one of the ‘covered’ of Roland Garros but he came across a demon who bursts the ball with incredible blows, capable of conceding a 6-0, without blinking, to overcome the most adverse situations later.

And, as an example, the last game that lasted 13 minutes. Davidovich played all five ‘match balls’ and four ‘break points’, all or nothing, as if he were at the roulette wheel at the Marbella casino where he lives, with impossible passing shots, balls to the lines, left in the net and even a spoon serve.

“See my limits”

“This victory gives me energy to see where my limits are, though i would need some new legs& rdquor ;, joked the man from Malaga who already beat the Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp won in five sets. His workouts with the marathoner Martín Fiz, for now, help him.

This Sunday the veteran Argentine tennis player awaits you Federico Delbonis that eliminated Italian Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-1 and 6-3.

Carreño, no problems

Much less time and effort needed Pablo Carreño to also enter the big week of Roland Garros among the 16 best of the tournament. The Asturian tennis player achieves it for the third time and, in the previous two, he reached the quarterfinal (2017 and 2020).

Carreño got it after getting rid of the American Steve Johnson (88 world) by 6-4, 6-4 and 6-2. The Asturian, world number 1, will face Stefanos Tsitsipas or the American John Isner on Sunday, who play in the night game.

Agony and prize

The full Spanish in eighths closed it at a quarter past nine at night Paula Badosa, in another agonizing match against Romanian Ana Bogdan by 2-6, 7-6 (7-4) and 6-4.

Badosa had to fight for almost three hours to repeat last year’s feat. The Catalan who has said that “she is ready for everything in Paris & rdquor ;, today was on the brink of elimination with a match ball at 5-6 in the second. She saved him with a head and a lot of courage, a winning blow that allowed her to win the game, force the ‘tie break’, and enter the third set convinced that she could save the situation.

And Badosa succeeded, despite being 2-4 down and saving two balls for 3-5 against a rival who He never let his guard down but he lacked conviction to close the match on your side.

Badosa will be among the top 16 on Sunday in a tournament that yesterday lost to another of her favorites, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (world number 4) who lost to the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (4-6, 6-2, 6-0). The Catalan tennis player will face the Czech Marketa Vondrousova for a place in the quarterfinals (21 world) that eliminated Polona Hercog by a double 6-3.