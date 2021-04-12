Davidovich can with de Miñaur in Montecarlo

The Malaga tennis player Alejandro Davidovich defeated Australian Álex de Miñaur, number 25 of the ATP ranking, in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000, for 6-4 and 7-6 (3), in an encounter that touched the two hours of duration and was interrupted by the rain.

The man from Malaga, number 58 in the ATP ranking, prevailed in a highly contested match In which he started as a favorite, against the Australian tennis player with Spanish roots, as clay was his favorite playing surface.

Davidovich returns to the path of victory after falling by surprise in the ATP 250 in Marbella against the Belarusian and number 111 in the world Ilia Ivashka by 6-1 and 6-3.

Second round Italian Matteo Berrettini, seed number 8, awaits you of the tournament, who will return to the courts after retiring two months ago due to injury at the Australian Open against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The rain forced to interrupt the day in Monte Carlo

The Valencian Pedro Martínez had to leave due to physical problems against American Tommy Paul when the match marched 4-1 in the first set against the tennis player from Alzira.

Pedro Martínez noticed the great wear he made in the previous one, in which he succumbed to Argentine Federico Delbonis in almost 3 hours of the game, and was beaten back by the loss of Frenchman Gaël Monfils.

The australian John Millman won his Monaco debut against the young Frenchman Ugo Umbert (6-3 and 6-3) in a game that lasted one hour and twenty-three minutes. In the second round, the winner of the match between the Chilean Christian Garín and the Canadian will await him. Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is trained by Toni Nadal (Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach).

Russian Aslán Karátsev defeated Lorenzo Musetti, 19 years old and sensation of the past ATP 250 from Sardinia, by 6-3 and 6-4 in one hour and twenty-seven minutes.