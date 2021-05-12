Davidovich beats Norrie and will play with Djokovic in Rome

EFE | The Spanish Alexander Davidovich, number 48 in the world ranking, won this Wednesday with a solid 6-2 and 6-3 to british Cameron norrie, number 49, and advanced to the third round of the 1000 Masters in Rome, in which it will be measured with the Serbian Novak Djokovic, current champion.

DavidovichBorn in Malaga in 1999, he continues to express a high level on the clay of the Foro Italico, where he has already won four games, two in the qualifying phase and two in the main draw, without giving up a set.

Knocks over his opponent's equipment, but still won the point 😅 @ alexdavidovich1 always ready to put his body on the line

After striking the Bulgarian Grigor dimitrov In the first round, Davidovich took just one hour and 19 minutes to beat Norrie, dominating the match from start to finish.

He validated the victory he had achieved against the Briton at the 2020 United States Open, conceding only two break balls.

Will prepare now to challenge Djokovic, current champion in Rome, on the central court of the Foro Italico. The match will be played this Thursday with the presence of a reduced number of spectators. The man from Malaga has never faced Djokovic in his career, who won five titles in Rome in ten finals.