Davidovich beats Herbert in a match with three tiebreaks

05/04/2021 at 2:45 PM CEST

EFE

The malagueño Alexander Davidovich He entered the second round of the 1,000 Masters in Madrid after winning a match of extreme equality against the French Pierre-Hugues Herbert, which he defeated 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4) and 7-6 (4).

Davidovich, 21 years and 49 of the world, will face in his next commitment to the Russian Daniil Medvedev, second seed of the tournament that takes place in the Caja Mágica.

Neither Davidovich neither Herbert they lost none of their serves in the opening two sets, although the Spaniard had three chances to break in the first and four in the second. The tiebreaker games maintained the same tonic of equality.

In the third set, however, both quickly exchanged services, and not once, been two.

Without rushing, patiently in exchanges until you find the best angle for your right, Davidovich He forced a third ‘tie-break’ that went very against him when he made a couple of mistakes that put him 4-1 down. Tireless, he served masterfully, asserted his forehand and went up to the net to intimidate Herbert, which did not make one more point.

Both rivals showed a show of sportsmanship when Davidovich he fell and rolled down the track and the Frenchman helped him shake the dirt off his shirt before continuing to play.

In other first-round matches on this day, the Italian Jannik Sinner defeated the Argentine Guido pella by 6-2, 4-4 and retired; norwegian Casper ruud to the canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime by 6-1 and 6-4; the Japanese Kei nishikori to russian Karen khachanov by 6-7 (6), 6-2 and 6-2; the australian John millman to polish Hubert hurkacz by 5-7, 7-6 (7) and 6-3 and the Japanese Yoshihito nishioka Serbian Filip Krajinovic by 6-2 and 6-4.