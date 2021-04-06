Davidovich and Munar join Feliciano López and Alcaraz in the second round

04/06/2021 at 10:40 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Alejandro Davidovich, seventh favorite, and Jaume munar gon Tuesday joined the Bosnian Damir Dzumhur and the Swiss Henri Laaksonen, respectively, and join their compatriots Feliciano López and Carlos Alcaraz, who will face each other, for the second round of the Andalucía Open ATP 250 that takes place in Marbella.

The Malaga-born Davidovich made his debut with victory and comeback included against the Bosnian Dzumhur in a match that was settled in two hours of the game and three sets (6-7; 6-2; 6-2) at the AnyTech635 Andalucia Open, in whose second round Mario Vilella will also be present, coming from the previous phase and who defeated the Spanish Bernabé Zapara (6-2 and 6-3).

The young Davidovich, 56 in the ATP ranking, started losing the first set, but he had the ability to turn it around and go to the next round, in which he will face off against Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, who beat Spanish Pedro Martínez in two sets, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Less trouble went through Jaume Munar, who achieved his third victory of the year on the ATP circuit against the Swiss Henri Laaksonen (6-4 and 6-1) in eighty minutes. The Spaniard, who had already defeated the Helvetian in 2020 in Canberra, and who this season reached the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires, will face the second favorite of the tournament, the Italian Fabio Fognini.

In addition, Feliciano López, sixth favorite of the Marbella tournament, and Carlos Alcaraz, who received a guest card, will meet in the next match after beating, respectively, the Japanese Taro Daniel by a double 6-4 in an hour and a half, and the Serbian Nikola Milojevic, from the previous one, by 7-6 (3) and 6-3 in one hour and 39 minutes.

The confrontation between López and Alcaraz is a whole generational duel, since they are both separated by 22 years of age (39 and 17, respectively).

The Murcian Carlos Alcaraz assured, in statements to the organization of the Marbella tournament, that it will be “a very nice match to play & rdquor; and added that both have “coincided in some tournaments” and have “a good relationship.”

“In the end, it is a game; off the court we can be friends, but then inside it is a battle. I take it as a rival,” said the young tennis player.

The Argentine Facundo Bagnis also progressed to the second round of this Andalusia Open, who beat his compatriot Francisco Cerundolo by 6-3 and 7-6 (2).