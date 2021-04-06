Davidovich and Munar join Feli and Alcaraz in the second round of Marbella

The Spanish Alexander Davidovich, seventh favorite, and Jaume munar they reached the second round of the ATP 250 tournament in Marbella by eliminating Bosnian Damir Dzumhur and Swiss Henri Laaksonen, respectively.

Davidovich, 56 in the world and quarter-finalist this year in Montpellier, had to overcome the Balkan player (6-7 (1), 6-2 and 6-2) in two hours of play, which he had already beaten last year in Cologne .

The Malaga tennis player will face Belarusian Ilya Ivashka in the second round, who beat the Spanish player Pedro Martinez by 6-3 and 7-6 (2).

Less trouble had the staging of Jaume Munar who achieved his third victory of the year on the ATP circuit against the Swiss Henri Laaksonen (6-4 and 6-1) in eighty minutes. The Spaniard, who had already defeated the Helvetian in 2020 in Canberra, and who this season reached the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires, will face the second favorite of the tournament, the Italian Fabio Fognini.

Davidovich and Munar join Carlos Alcaraz and Feliciano López, sixth seed, who will face in the second round after beating, respectively, the Serbian Nikola Milojevic and the Japanese Taro Daniel.

Carlos Alcaraz beat Nikola Milojevic, from the previous phase, by 7-6 (3) and 6-3, in one hour and 39 minutes to access the second leg of the tournament where he will face Feliciano López who beat Taro Daniel by a double 6-4 in an hour and a half.

In addition, Mario Vilella emerged victorious from the confrontation between Spaniards. He reached the second tie by beating Bernabé Zapara, like him from the qualifying round, 6-2 and 6-3.

Pedro Martínez was left on the way, eliminated by Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, who won 6-3, 7-6 (2).

The Argentine Facundo Bagnis also made progress in the table, surpassing his compatriot Francisco Cerundolo by 6-3 and 7-6 (2).