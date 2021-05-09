Davidovich and Carballés overcome the preliminary phase of Rome

The Spanish Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Y Roberto Carballés advanced this Sunday to the main draw of the tournament Rome ATP Masters 1000 after beating the French in the last qualifying round Corentin Moutet and to italian Raoul Brancaccio, respectively.

Davidovich Fokina, number 49 in the ATP ranking, beat Moutet, number 67, by 6-4 and 7-6 (5) in one hour and 55 minutes and will debut in the main draw of the Foro Italico against the Bulgarian Grigor dimitrov, number 17 in the world.

It will be the first meeting between the 21-year-old Spanish player and the 29-year-old Bulgarian expert and winner of the 2017 ATP Finals.

Roberto Carballes, number 97 in the world ranking, also advanced, who imposed his law on Brancaccio, number 354 in the world, by 7-5 and 6-4 in one hour and 52 minutes.

His rival in the first round will be the British Cameron norrie, number 57 in the ranking. The Grenadian won the only precedent, also on clay, disputed in Estoril 2018.