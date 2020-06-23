It may sound strange, but it is a reality. The most romantic of tennis who long for the stage of the late 80s and 90s, will possibly remember David Wheaton. This man born in 1969 who became a reference in university tennis and shared a batch with famous names such as Jimmy Connors or André Agassi, did not have the expected consistency, but he can boast of having become 12 in the world, reaching the second week in all Grand Slam except Roland Garros and having been grand slam cup champion, that mythical competition that was played for 10 seasons and brought together the 16 best players in major tournaments of that season.

11/06/2014 02:11

We review the disappeared Grand Slam Cup tournament, a curious competition created by the ITF, which took place in Munich between 1990 and 1999

Keep reading

It is by consulting the prize list of this tournament that David’s name appears in the middle of a pleiad of stars, such as Sampras, Stitch, Korda, Becker or Ríos. In 1991, the American managed to get into the Wimbledon semifinals, which earned him the ticket to this tournament, where he surprised everyone. He won in the final Michael Chang, while at the London Grand Slam, he defeated legends like Petr Korda, Ivan Lendl or André Agassi, before being stopped by Boris Becker.

Winner of only three titles (Kiawah Island and Newport in addition to the Grand Slam Cup), Minnesota, who grew up tennis in the Bolletieri Academy, He knew how to squeeze out his tennis years and ended up with earnings of more than 5 million dollars. Fame and money opened his eyes to his true calling. “My parents were good Christians and they always instilled in me the importance of religious values. However, I had my career and at 22 I was surrounded by money, fame, advertising contracts. That same I won the Grand Slam Cup in front of 14,000 people And it was there that I realized that success was too ephemeral and that I could not achieve happiness with that life, “he declares in heaven4sure.

“Within ten minutes of picking up the trophy, everyone was gone, the stage was already dismantled and nobody paid attention to me. It was a shock to see how things worked and that made me realize that the tennis success, the fame and money were not going to lead me to be happy, “says a player who two years later had left the top-50 and he did not find himself. “I wanted to earn more and more money, I did not concentrate on sports and my love life was a disaster. I felt guilty for seeing how I had humiliated all my parents’ teachings, I did not fulfill a single precept of God. I knew that if I followed that way he would go to hell, he was a sinner, “he assured.

Wheaton made the drastic decision to move away from tennis to get closer to religion. “I spent weeks reading the Bible, purging my sins and reflecting. I had an absolute demonstration of my being, I felt more peace and joy than ever because I was on the right path and my relationship with God was ideal. A life without Christ is a life without hope “, comes to assure a player who left the top-100 in 1996 and spent the next five years playing some specific tournaments, until his definitive withdrawal in 2001, after losing in the ATP Challenger Lexington before a young Robby Ginepri.

“There is no greater purpose in life than to be at peace with your Creator. There is no meaning in a life without it, no matter how much money and success you achieve,” declares this enigmatic player who inscribed his name in the history of tennis and signed some meritorious quarterfinals in the Australian Open 1990 (defeated by Edberg) and in the US Open 1990 (where he was beaten by McEnroe). He directed his life to become a reference regarding the spread of the word of God, something he does as a book author and radio announcer. David Wheaton and a peculiar life after tennis.