David Villa does not forget his origins. The former soccer player from Tuilla posted an image of him wearing his Real Sporting de Gijón shirt this morning, accompanied by several “hashtags” in which you can read “19 years”, “beginnings”, “football” or “Asturias”. In the publication he also quotes the official account of the club, in which he began his successful career as a footballer and who, as he has recognized on numerous occasions, is the team of his loves.

Judging by the publicity of the shirt, the image could be of a game of the 2002–2003 season, the last of the two campaigns that David Villa played with the Atletico first team. The image already has more than 33,000 “likes”, among which is that of the club’s official account, which has also left a comment with three applause emoticons.

That 2002-2003 season, David Villa scored 21 goals in the Second Division that year, which earned him the jump to First hand from Zaragoza the following campaign. After two seasons at La Romareda in which the “Guaje” dropped goals from his pockets, he signed for Valencia. The rest, his time at Barcelona and his legendary performances with the National Team, are football history.

David Villa came to Sporting from Langreo in youth age . In his only season with the subsidiary he scored 13 goals in 35 games in the Second B. It was the 2000–2001 season. On the last day of the Second Division of that campaign, “el Guaje” debuted with the first team. It was in El Molinón against Córdoba, a game that ended with 2–2 and in which the Russian Cheryshev said goodbye to the club with an anthological volley goal.

Villa played half an hour of meeting in the second part of the match, in which the rojiblancos attacked against the goal at the north end. In that time he already hinted at his ease to find the goal and self-confidence. The following season he settled as the first team’s starting striker.

