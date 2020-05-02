The Sports Press Association of the Principality of Asturias recognized Thursday the former Asturian footballer David Villa with the award for best career and the coach Marcelino García Toral as the best Asturian coach of 2019 after winning the Copa del Rey with Valencia CF.

The Association wanted to value with this distinction the career of “El Guaje”, who retired last season at the age of 38 and a prize list that includes a World Cup, a Euro Cup, a Champions League, three Leagues and three Copas del Rey, among other titles.

In addition, Tuilla’s remains to this day the highest scorer of the Spanish team in its entire history and has won tournaments of various kinds ranging from several Super Cups (one from Europe and three from Spain) to an Emperor’s Cup passing for a Club World Cup.

“I wanted to thank the Association and the Government of the Principality for awarding me this award, for me it is an honor and pride to receive that recognition in my land, in Asturias. Hopefully, this pandemic that we are experiencing will pass as soon as possible in order to collect it in hand, “Villa said in a video sent from home upon learning the news.

The award for the best Asturian coach of the season went to another of the most recognized and nationally recognizable faces in Asturian football, the coach Marcelino García Toral, who left the Valencia CF discipline earlier this season after winning the Copa del Rey in 2018-2019.

The third name confirmed by the Association was that of the director of the Las Mestas Cycling School, who is recognized for the human values ​​imprinted in his work at the head of it for more than 35 years.

The three names join the already announced best Asturian athlete of the year, which fell to the pilot Fernando Alonso, and to those of the cyclist Aida Nuño and the hockey player Toni Pérez, second and third respectively on that list of winners.

