David Thewlis is baffled by his cameo in the Snyder Cut

The movie “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” / “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” He arrived this past March delving into the lore of the Snyderverse. The film showed in more detail the past, that battle of the races that we saw in much less detail in the version of the film that Joss Whedon and Warner Bros. put together for release in theaters in 2017.

In that battle we ran into the appearance of Ares, the same villain we saw in the 2017 movie “Wonder Woman”. Let’s remember that it was a flashback scene in which humans, Amazons, Atlanteans, some Green Lantern and Olympian gods were united to oppose a young Darkseid (still Uxas) who wanted to invade Earth.

There we have the return of the actor David thewlis in his role of Ares. An evidently younger version, and that here we see more muscular, so logically it is not Thewlis’s body. Instead, it’s stuntman Nick McKinless who loaned his body for that scene, and then in post-production, David Thewlis’s face was placed on that body. A fairly common technique in the cinema.

In a recent post on Instagram, the actor was quite taken aback by that moment in the movie. In addition to sharing an image of that moment, the actor made the following comment:

I just want to say that I don’t remember this ever happeningI guess it was before the confinement [por la pandemia]. I do not know these gentlemen and I have no idea why is my left arm so small. If anyone has more information, please come forward.

The actor thus acknowledges that he never shot any scene with those actors, confirming the idea that his face was later placed in digital.

His ignorance of all this leads to the point that, we assume that half jokingly, he says that he does not know that this is a movie. When asked by a fan if he was at least on the set of the film or if they used footage of him, for example from “Wonder Woman”, Thewlis briefly responds:

Oh, is it a movie?

Given the importance that Ares has in the film, which is quite null and concise, without much weight at the plot level, it makes sense that they directly opted for CGI to place his face. It is rarer that the actor does not seem to be aware of this movement at all.