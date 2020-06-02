Actor David Thewlis will appear in Avatar 2 and has just referred to the Na’vi, the inhabitants of Pandora (a moon on the planet Polyphemus), as blue things.

The veteran interpreter David Thewlis he likes to participate in the big film franchises since he brought Remus Lupine to life in the saga Harry Potter and it was also Sir Patrick / Ares the villain of Wonder woman. Now it will appear in Avatar 2, a film that is currently returning to filming in New Zealand.

“I have no idea what my scenes will be like because there are about 16 guys in the room with video cameras, but they are only filming Avatar 2 reference shots for James Cameron to see later,” he explained. “What those guys are shooting will never be on the screen, what is being recorded is obviously on these sensors. There are around 200 in the room, doing their thing. “

“I am a Na’vi,” confirmed David Thewlis. “I am a blue thing, which I did not understand well when I went to meet James Cameron. I was quite surprised when they offered me that. I’m fascinated to see how I will look, because they make you look a bit like yourself. It’s fantastic!”

The actor suddenly discovered all the technology James Cameron is using.

“For the first time, I felt like a newcomer, like it was my first job,” he concluded. “I was on the set of Avatar 2 after having worked for 35 years on film sets and thought,‘ So what do we do? What’s that doing here? Why is he doing that? Do we do it now? ’I felt very naive. And of course I was, because none of the rules applied to everything I learned. “

For now we know few details of the plot of Avatar 2. But it seems that the protagonists of the first installment now have children and when they lose their home they will travel through Pandora showing different landscapes. In addition there will be quite a few underwater scenes.

Avatar 2 will be released in Christmas 2021.