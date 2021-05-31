David Thewlis clarifies that he did record his Zack Snyder Justice League scene

A few days ago, the actor David thewlis made a post on Instagram that puzzled fans. In it, he was completely unaware of what had happened in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, the well-known Snyder Cut in which the actor appeared. It was a minor participation, of a few seconds, but clearly the actor was returning to his role as Ares in the so-called Battle of the Races, the flashback in which the Earth was saved from a young Darkseid (Uax).

The actor claims he has no idea how he was in the movie. He claimed that he had not shot a scene, did not remember anything about it, and even joked with the size of his left arm (which is true that in a certain plane it has “strange” proportions). Some surprising words that made you think that he had directly placed his face in a body double based on the actor’s archive material, for example from “Wonder Woman”, and without even having communicated anything to him. It seems that it was all a joke.

Intoning in a certain way the mea culpa, the actor clarifies that at all times he was aware of the scene he was recording. He knew perfectly well that his face was going to be placed on a specialist, because of the physical form he looks in that scene, and he has even shared an image with the motion capture suit and the characterization of the face.

This is how he has clarified it, promising that he will not joke again in the future:

Just for the record. No jokes from now on. Everything in this story will be factual, logical, and verifiable. Here you see, my left arm is not small, I know it is not. I’m wearing a motion capture suit, about to shoot scenes for Justice League. That’s a bald cap. That beard is stuck. They stuck my head on the body of a gentleman from a gym (not Christopher Eccleston). I understood very well that it would be like that, that’s why I’m wearing the suit. I put on a horned helmet and hit a sandbag with an ax several times. Then I had a scotch egg for lunch. I’m sorry, friends. I will not joke about anything again. It just confuses people. I would like to thank my legal team for writing this post.

This clarifies an issue that raised certain blisters among the fans, because as Thawlis related it, it seemed that the study and / or Zack Snyder had not proceeded in the best way. As we can see, it was not like that at all.