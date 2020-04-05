David Silva is coming to the end of his contract with Manchester City, and will take up another challenge in the process.

David Silva celebrated its 34th birthday last January, and completed a tenth year on the side of Manchester City, who had arrived in July 2010 from the Etihad Stadium, coming directly from FC Valence. At the end of the current fiscal year, the club planned to pay tribute to the Spanish metronome, whose contract expires on June 30 and which will not be extended.

But then, the coronavirus crisis has gone through there, and the possibility that the ex-international cannot say goodbye to the Mancunian public exists. But according to the Daily Mail, the club’s management, supported by Josep Guardiola, will do everything possible so that the 2010 world champion can receive the tribute he deserves before packing up, perhaps to join the Major League Soccer and Inter Miami by David Beckham.

