David Schwimmer reveals the date of the reunion of ‘Friends’

If there is something that fans of ‘Friends’ have dreamed since May 2004 (which is when the Serie), is with a reunion of the actors –in any format–. During these years there has been talk of film, ‘reboot’, ‘remake’, attendance of the six to programs … But none of this has happened and everything has remained in rumors (or in an attempt, as was the meeting of five of them in Hollywood’s tribute to director James Burrows).

But with the 25th anniversary of the series, its move from Netflix to HBO Max and all the digital ‘noise’ that was generated due to collective nostalgia, in November 2019, The Hollywood Reporter announced that this reunion could happen and, if it did, it would be in HBO Max. And what happened? Because we were so used to that kind of news, we were half excited. Then 2020 came and the meeting. And all was joy until the pandemic arrived: the meeting was delayed, it was delayed again and we returned to the starting point.

Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston in the special to James Burrows (2016).

THE ‘FRIENDS’ MEETING ON HBO MAX

In November 2020 we finally knew when the recording would be. It was Matthew Perry Chandler himself who announced it, through a ‘tweet’ that achieved more than one hundred thousand interactions in a matter of hours. And it is not for less: The recording date was estimated for the beginning of March 2021.

“The meeting of ‘Friends‘has been rescheduled for early March. It looks like we will have a very busy year. I like it that way! “He tweeted. To you and everyone, Chandler, we can’t wait any longer for this event fantasy.

Later it was Lisa Kudrow Phoebe who has given us another pistilla about this meeting, in an interview for the podcast of actor Rob Lowe: “I have already prerecorded something … (laugh), but we will all get together in spring – he explained -. And no, the meeting will not it’s scripted, it’s not a ‘reboot‘in which we play our characters. It’s us talking together, which doesn’t happen much and has never happened in front of people since 2004, when we finished filming the last chapter. “

But it was not until now, early April, when another of its protagonists David Schwimmer Ross has confirmed what we have been waiting for so long: the date of the meeting. “I’m going to Los Angeles. We are going to film the meeting of ‘Friends’ next week,” explained the actor during an intervention on the program ‘The Graham Norton Show’.

The most awaited moment for a whole generation It has been delayed for a few weeks but it is already a reality. Despite the fact that Lisa already revealed the great enigma, none of them would play Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe, the fans have a lot of expectations. How do you think it will be?

