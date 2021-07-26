David Sánchez’s Mondays: Laporta’s great defeat

The relationship is so good that Laporta never expected to be “betrayed” by his people. The refusal of the heavyweights in the proposed salary cut has been for the president, high treason. He believes that he will be able to redirect the situation, but it does not cease to surprise him that the players he treated so well and with whom he gets along so well, have reacted like this, to the proposed salary reduction.

Kissing the shield is very easy, lowering your salary is not. It is now when the players must take a step forward and show that in addition to culés, they want to help the club. It is the club that makes these players great and millionaires. A decade paying them billionaire salaries, so that, now that they ask for an effort, they start to whistle looking away. It cannot be, it should not be allowed.

Laporta is very disappointed, but hopes to redirect the situation. And he will do it with great care, to avoid that the players are again in the eyes of the fans, like children, spoiled, nickel-minded and selfish, who only think about them.

The sacred cows say no to the pay cut, for now. They do not refuse to do so, but they want to sit down with the club and analyze the best formula to be able to face this pay cut. Piqué, Alba, Busquets and Sergi Roberto have contracts that are absolutely out of the market, thanks to the uselessness of Josep María Bartomeu who had no qualms about signing long and substantial contracts, despite the fact that most of these players were over thirty. Then they did not ask the president (Bartomeu) for many explanations, but now they do ask for them, it is logical that they do so. They must understand that for the club to pay the token, it is important that the club does not go bankrupt. Because if they go bankrupt here not even Perry will get paid.

Griezmann must leave the club

Neither the club wants him, nor does the player want to continue at the club. This relationship started badly and will end just as badly. Griezmann in Barcelona may be an applauded player, but he will never be loved, because the documentary will always accompany us in the worlds of the internet, to remind us how clumsy the player was with his forms, and how useless Bartomeu was signing a player he did not need. . The economic situation forces him to sell it to save his millionaire token, but the conditions are decided by all parties, not just the player’s side.

Griezmann wants to return to Atlético de Madrid, he wants to collect his salary and bonuses, and Atlético agrees by putting Saúl in the operation, but without releasing a single euro for the French as a transfer. And hence Laporta’s refusal. Either there is money involved, or it is not being done at the moment. We will see until when Laporta holds the pulse. The clock is running against you.

Ilaix Moriba, away from Barça B

A good player who thinks he is Pogba and who already asks for a token similar to the French one. Exemplary reaction of the club to the blackmail of the player. If he does not renew his contract, which ends next year, he will not play with the first team again and surely he will not do so with the subsidiary either. If someone comes with 25 million (including Real Madrid) they can take it, and if not, they can spend a year eating pipes in the stands, and then go out for free on June 30. This is Cruyffismo in its purest form. And if Moriba does not wake up, we will always be in time to apply the Heurtel method. Ticket to Istanbul … and goodbye.

