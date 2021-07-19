David Sánchez’s Mondays: Blessed tradition-recorded audios

In a week where Laporta’s ability to register Messi was questioned, we have only talked about, if Casillas is short, if Cristiano is abnormal, Del Bosque a chump, Guti a stunned or Mezut Ozil a cuckold. All the product of someone’s audios was traditionally recorded by the president of Real Madrid.

I am of the theory that these audios will unite Madridismo against the common enemy, which, as always, is the media.

Florentino is now, facing the non-footballing public, someone more earthly, capable of making a suit for his partner, his employee, his friend and of course, also the enemy. In this country these things make us laugh. The more memes made of the famous audios, the better for Florentino, that means that the audios are mutating into something funny and sympathetic (less for Raúl, Casillas, Mourinho, Cristiano or Guti). In the end, he will be the victim and they will forgive him, after that, of multiplying his popularity by 100.

And meanwhile Laporta takes refuge in his daily statements that everything is going well when the press asks him about the Messi affair. Everything seems to be aimed at Messi staying at Can Barça for a few more seasons, but it still needs to be made official. And for this to happen, it is necessary to place Griezmann in the Metropolitan and for Javier Tebas to raise his thumb of approval. It is not an easy task, but Mateu Alemany and Laporta are very clear that the first thing is to let out players with high chips (80% of the squad) to free up a salary mass that allows the contracts of Messi, Depay to fit into the financial architecture of the club , Eric Garcia and Sergio Agüero. And all thanks to the unfortunate management of the incapable Josep María Bartomeu.

And as much as the media Madrid, disguised as Cristóbal Montoro, pretends to be concerned about the economic viability of FCB, when all they want is the departure of Messi after years and years of suffering the Argentine on the pitch, he will continue, because he wants to continue, the club wants him to continue. Messi is a legend and heritage of both the club and the League, and among all of them you have to find the formula for him to follow.

Griezmann out, Saúl in. Operation that does not have to be analyzed from the sporting perspective, and if the economic one. Barcelona wants to release the Frenchman’s 15 net per season, and Saúl wants to leave Atlético. Barcelona would keep him l token (6 net) and Koeman would have another pawn in the center of the field. Saul is not coming to do his best season, but he has played a lot more than what is being advertised there. His numbers indicate that he has played 33 of the 38 league games, and that up to 22 times he has completed 90 minutes. He has not been at the top level, but playing, he has played a lot. Griezman, for his part, asks to go out to Atlético, and the least that the club has and must do is help him play in Atlético. The Frenchman made a mistake signing for FCB, and

The FCB was wrong signing the French. His position in the field is occupied by the best in the world, and the rest have been improvised changes of position in search of justifying the signing of a player that cost 130 million euros. By the way, and this is information, without a pandemic and without an economic crisis, Barcelona would have also tried to place Griezmann this summer.

The exit operation in Can Barça has started. And let no one rule out that this year, a player is left without a record due to his refusal to be transferred or transferred. In the quarry the heavy hand of Laporta is already beginning to be noticed. Ilaix Moriba is one year away from the end of his contract, and his agents ask for a galactic salary for him. Laporta’s response could not have been more forceful. Moriba will not do the preseason with the first squad and will stay in the subsidiary without the possibility of going up to the first team. In case of not renewing, it will remain in the branch. Impossible to do better than Laporta in the field of homegrown players with galactic airs, when they have not yet drawn with anyone. Chapeau.

