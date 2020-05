The controversy about the possible veto by members of the Dream Team to Isiah Thomas still kicking and the last to give his opinion has been David robinson, outstanding member of the team. “Chemistry is the most important thing in a team, you can’t act as if it didn’t matter. Isiah bragged about his Bad Boy status so it shouldn’t surprise him that the rest of us didn’t want to play alongside him,” the former NBC Sports said. -player of the San Antonio Spurs.

