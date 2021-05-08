David Ramsey will officially direct an episode of the entire Arrowverse

David Ramsey, remembered for his role as John Diggle / Spartan, returns as a director on Superman and Lois.

David ramsey, who entered the Arrowverse As an actor, little by little he changes his facet and becomes one of the most recurrent directors in the series of CW.

The interpreter had been in charge of two episodes of Arrow, the first show of the franchise in which he participated, when he gave life to John diggle, great friend of the protagonist. This role was developed for 166 films, from the first edition of it.

However, in 2019 he returned to production to appear as the director of two episodes. The first in season 7 and then another in the eighth.

In addition, David Ramsey reprized his role as Spartan on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, where he returned to occupy the main chair of the set. This time he did it in episode 8 of season 6, this year. The latest is yet to be released.

He also dealt with the direction of one of the parts of the sixth renovation of Supergirl, in which he also made a guest appearance

Finally, he did the same with Batwoman Y Flash in volumes that are yet to be released.

But it did not stay here, but will fulfill its functions in the next episode of Superman and louis, the only title in such a television universe in which he had not directed.

David Ramsey’s creation will be titled The Man of Steel and this is its synopsis:

Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to help Jordan (Alex Garfin) who is dealing with a new power. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) enlists Clark’s help, leading to a surprise encounter. Also starring are Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, and Wole Parks. (# 107). The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Jai Jamison. Original issue date 05/25/2021.

Superman and Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Dylan Walsh, Alex Garfin, Jordan Elsass, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Inde Navarrette Y Wolé Parks.

The production returns on May 18 and The CW will air every Tuesday.