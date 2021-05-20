David Price to start for the Dodgers after injury

The left handed David price will be the Los Angeles opener Dodgers for the first time this 2021 MLB season.

Price had accepted a reliever role after Dustin May did a better job at Spring Training and Tony Gonsolin is on the Los Angeles 60-day disabled list. Dodgers .

David price he will take the ball in order to be the fifth starter on his team and justify all the millions that are being paid to him; incidentally, stay with that position and resume his career as a starting pitcher that even won Cy Young in the MLB.

In his last season as a net starter, he once Cy Young of the MLB He was 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 107 innings with 128 strikeouts.

Here the report:

So far this season David price He has served as a reliever, has a 1-0 record with a 5.59 ERA in 9.2 innings, with 11 strikeouts, in his last outings he stood out by making several important zeros for the Los Angeles team. Dodgers .