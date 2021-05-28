David Price reached 2,000 career strikeouts in his start as a starter

The pitcher David price landed his 2,000th strikeout on the MLB in his second start as a starter for Los Angeles Dodgers.

This is the second time David price makes a starter start with the DodgersThis season, it was not bad and it showed him that he can continue to do so.

David price he threw 2.2 innings without allowing hits and without allowing on balls with a total of 5 strikeouts. Since April 13, he once has a Cy Young ERA of 0.74 with a strikeout rate of 12.5.

Here are the reports and videos:

David Price comes out of the game pitching very well. 🔥2.2IP – 0H – 0C – 5K – 0BB ➡️ HE GAVE 2,000 PUNCHES IN HIS CAREER # ResilientSF 0 # Dodgers 0

pic.twitter.com/jkm9ipQr3H – Joframaso⚾️ (@joframaso) May 28, 2021

David Price since April 13 0.74 ERA

12.5 SO / 9

1.5 BB / 9

0.90 WHIP pic.twitter.com/WHOZD3uBug – Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) May 28, 2021

It is no secret to anyone that if it returns to at least 80% of what it was before, the Dodgers they would have a good pitcher.

We are not talking about one of the best pitchers in the MLB , but if from one who at the time was among the best five and was Cy Young of the American League, as well as the pitcher with the fourth most expensive contract in baseball history.