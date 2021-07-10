David Price meets the Dodgers and the ball is in play for a new beginning

While it is true that in the opening of David price One cannot speak of excellence, it is also quite true that one must speak of effectiveness driven by experience. The years served in MLB now they return to the service of the Dodgers from Los Angeles, when they need it most.

The southpaw used 51 pitches to settle his innings quota, mixing the sinker, change, cutter, 4-seam fastball and knuckle curve, in order of number of uses. If something did not work out as he expected it was the change, which he threw 13 times, only managed 3 strikes and was put into play 5 times. The other 6 times they contributed to the hits and walks.

It cannot be said that he walked easily, but he was effective and got the necessary outs to prevent damage of any kind. 4 hits and a walk and pitch respectively was the opponent’s offensive expense.

David He looked fast on his fastballs, averaging just over 94 mph on his sinker and 4-seam fastball, and showed a significant contrast to his breaks and changes. There is gas left in the tank, that’s for sure.