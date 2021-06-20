David Peralta broke the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler’s no-hitter in the eighth inning

The Venezuelan gardener, David peralta, It was a water party for the Los Angeles Dodgers and their pitcher Walker Buehler, this after landing a hit that broke what would have been a new no-hitter in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

Walker Buehler was having a remarkable outing against the Arizona D-Backs, but in the eighth inning, if in the eighth, the Venezuelan David peralta embittered that remarkable outing by hitting a single and leaving no chance of seeing another no-hitter this year at the Big leagues.

Buehler painted to be another no-hitter pitcher in the MLB 2021, but the Venezuelan from Arizona embittered that by connecting what was his 62nd hit this season, that was his team’s first hit after eight innings.

Here the video:

Walker Buehler pitched 7IP no hit… opening 8th inning David Peralta opens with spell-breaking single # Dodgers win 9-0 in 8th pic.twitter.com/moSYyWiPFx – Joframaso⚾️ (@joframaso) June 20, 2021

Peralta The Dodgers pitcher had already been put on base but by ticket, but this time the Venezuelan performed functions of “water parties” and ended the no-hitter that was achieving the right of the last champions of the MLB.

After that, the D-Backs of David peralta opened the can and scored in the race to avoid the shutout, that episode being as far as the brilliant performance of Walker Buehler on the MLB, who despite not getting the no-hitter, still had a magnificent performance from the mound.

The Dodgers right-hander worked 7.1, received two hits, equal earned runs and struck out 11 total. While, David peralta, now is hitting .262, with 27 runs scored and a total of 36 RBIs in this season of Big leagues.