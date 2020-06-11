David Ortiz and Manny Ramírez were one of the great pairs of the MLB | Billie Weiss / Boston Red Sox / .
To speak of David Ortiz and Manny Ramírez is to mention two great exponents of the Major Leagues born in the Dominican Republic. Both had a brilliant career and are considered one of the best offensive pairings that have gone through the Boston Red Sox.
Locating one place above the other is a fun exercise that baseball lovers love. In this case, Big Papi had a better track record than “Super Manny” due to his dark episode with performance enhancing substances. But apart from that they are both legends.
STATS OF THE DAY: David Ortiz is the 4th player with 500 HR and 3 WS (Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Reggie Jackson). #RedSox pic.twitter.com/xtViTDq7jn
– Marino Pepén (@Marino_Pepen) June 25, 2017
One notable fact is that Ramirez went to the All-Star Game in just his third full year in the majors. Ortiz had to wait until his eighth harvest to be considered a luminaire. A quote said by the players very frequently is, “It’s not how you start, but how you finish” and this is what puts the left-hander who was a designated hitter above.
Final look at career of David Ortiz: Final stats, Hall of Fame eligibility and more https://t.co/1ZhKqoDSac pic.twitter.com/og6DmrX6W1
– CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) October 11, 2016
On offense, Manny hit .312 on average, 555 home runs, 1,831 RBIs, 547 doubles and 2,574 hits in 19 years of service with five different teams. In that time, eight seasons with the redheads and eight others with the Cleveland Indians stand out. However, as we said before, his remarks on the steroids question his statistics.
Manny Ramirez has Hall of Fame stats, but will his failed PED tests keep him on the outside? (by @jay_jaffe) https://t.co/lD6mtItcB0 pic.twitter.com/2deosqvCcX
– SI MLB (@si_mlb) December 22, 2016
Instead, Ortiz had a .286 average in 16 harvests, 1,768 chartered runs, 541 home runs, 632 doubles, 2,472 trailers and .931 OPS.
Perhaps it’s cruel to use Manny’s relationship with banned substances as a debunking argument, but the game punished him, and part of his delay in the Hall of Fame lies in that reason. Ortiz was never singled out for cheating and his quality was to applaud.