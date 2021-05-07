David Ortiz also lashed out at MLB for firing Albert Pujols

The ex-player of the MLB, David ortiz, attacked those responsible for the dismissal of Albert pujols in a sudden way.

Multiple players from the MLB especially Dominicans are showing their faces for the situation in which the slugger is going through Albert pujols, who had more than 10 offers on the table at one time and opted for a franchise that did not aim to have a future, however, they also fired him in an inconsistent way.

That is why David ortiz had a spicy message for the Anaheim Angels as well as the MLB;

“My brother, you are the best of the best, it hurts me a lot to see how you finished your career in Anaheim. I know this is a business but someone like you deserved the best. It is devastating to see what baseball has become. your caliber best Dominican player of all time but that one leaves it to God blessings my future HOF 100 💯 unanimous 🙏🏼🙏🏼… .they drank it “

“Brother Albert Pujols all the way with you incredible career one of the most beloved player of all time on and off the field l do not agree on the move that just happen that was devastating for fans and player l know this is a business but l was expecting someone like you to walk away like you deserve you have done so much for baseball that is hard to replace someone like you …… much love and respect always our future first ballot HOF 100 💯 all the way unanimous ”