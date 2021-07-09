David Ochoa reported with the Mexican National Team prior to the 2021 Gold Cup

The Mexican National Team is preparing to debut this Saturday, July 11, in the 2021 Gold Cup against the Trinidad & Tobago National Team, on date 1 of the group stage. However, he had a last minute “high”.

According to information from ESPN, goalkeeper David Ochoa of the Real salt lake, of the Major League Soccer, reported with the Mexican team, at the special request of Gerardo “el Tata” Martino.

Despite being training with the rest of the squad, David Ochoa will not see participation in any of the Gold Cup matches, since he is not included in the call that Martino gave a couple of days ago.

This “call” was due to the fact that Gerardo Martino wants to start observing the 20-year-old Mexican-American goalkeeper, who could become one of the elements of the new breed of goalkeepers for El Tri.

Ochoa has been considered on previous occasions for calls for lower categories in Mexico, however, the United States called him for the Concacaf Pre-Olympic, in which they were eliminated in the semifinals.

