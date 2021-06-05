David O. Morrell Jr. to Battle Undefeated Mexican Mario Cazares on Sunday, June 27

MINNEAPOLIS (June XX, 2021) – Undefeated WBA Super Middleweight Champion and Cuban sensation David O. Morrell Jr. will defend his title against undefeated Mexican hopeful Mario Cazares in a 12-round match that will headline the Night of PBC Boxing on FOX and FOX Deportes on Sunday, June 27 from The Armory in Minneapolis.

The telecast kicks off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will feature cruiserweight knockout artist Efetobor Apochi taking on another undefeated boxer like Brandon Glanton in a 10-round co-main event, while rising weight contender super lightweight Omar “El Relámpago” Juárez will face All Rivera in a 10-round attraction that will open the evening.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster and at The Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/.

“David Morrell has a short career as a professional, but has already established himself as a 168-pound powerhouse and will be looking to impress again on June 27 on FOX,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. Morrell will be motivated to impress as he returns to his adopted hometown and fights in front of his hometown crowd at The Armory. Mario Cazares is a tough contender standing in his way and he already knows what it’s like to hit the ground running after defeating Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. in his most recent fight. Adding to an explosive cruiserweight fight like that of Efetobor Apochi and Brandon Glanton, plus that of rising Omar Juárez against the badass All Rivera, makes June 27 a must-see boxing return to The Armory in Minneapolis. “

Morrell (4-0, 3 KOs) is currently based and training in Minneapolis demonstrating his prodigious talent, which has made him stand out in iconic amateur boxing in Cuba and in the United States since his arrival in the country in 2019. The boxer from 23-year-old captured the interim title before being elevated after dominating then-undefeated Lennox Allen in a FOX contest in August 2020. Morrell is coming off knocking out Mike Gavronski in the third ace high during his most recent fight in December of last year, which was her first time headlining an evening on FOX. Morrell will fight for the second time at the Armory in his adopted hometown and the first time since his professional debut there in August 2019, stopping Yendriz Valdez.

“As always, I am grateful to my entire team for the opportunity to reenter the Armory ring in Minneapolis once again,” Morrell said. “This fight is even more special to me as it will be my first title defense against my people from Minneapolis. I already want to feel that incomparable energy of the fans once again against a very good rival. We have been very careful in our training, now it is time to have fun ”.

Cazares (12-5, 5 KOs) had the best victory of his career during his most recent contest by defeating former world champion and compatriot Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. by technical decision when all three judges had him beating him when the fight. stopped in the sixth round. The 30-year-old veteran has been a professional since 2015 and had added three wins to his roster in 2019 before prevailing over Chávez in September 2020. Cazares hails from Baja California, Mexico and will fight for the first time in the US. June 27.

“This is the kind of championship fight I’ve been training for. I definitely respect Cuban boxing and Morrell’s style, ”Cazares said. “He is someone very experienced as an amateur and he is showing it as a professional, but I love getting to my opponent’s city. Minneapolis fans and those who will watch the fight on FOX and FOX Deportes will be amazed on June 27. “

Apochi (11-0, 11 KOs) is a Nigerian boxer who has trained under renowned trainer Ronnie Shields in Texas and has been a professional since 2016. The 33-year-old boxer had dominated another undefeated opponent in April of this year when he knocked down Deon Nicholson multiple times en route to triumph by third-round TKO. Apochi has a five-game winning streak since 2019 that includes notable knockouts against Earl Newman and Joe Jones.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring,” Apochi said. “I came to the US for one reason only: to box. I always do my job and am excited to be able to demonstrate my arsenal as I have not demonstrated yet. Glanton provoked me since he believes a lot, but I really want to make him look like a fool. I bring drama, action and war. I am ready to prove myself over and over again. No cruiserweight is capable of reaching the final bell against me. It is impossible. Gianton will be knocked out. “

Glanton (13-0, 11 KOs) is 29 years old and will face his toughest opponent yet in the mighty Apochi. Born in Atlanta and currently residing in Riverside, California, Glanton had a pair of TKO victories in 2020 and will make his debut in 2021 when he rolls around June 27. His amateur career was notorious, including a fourth place finish in the 2015 U.S. Olympic Trials before turning pro in 2017 and finishing his opening eight fights before the final bell.

“I’m happy I got this opportunity, I’ve been waiting for it for a long time,” said Glanton. “We always train hard to face the best. The only thing that changes is the victim who stands in front of me in the ring. The public and the press will see my best version on June 27. As for my opponent … well, you can only pray for him. “

Juárez (11-0, 5 KOs) continues to rise in the 140-pound division and won his first 10-round fight in April this year by easily defeating Elías Araujo by unanimous decision to open his 2021 campaign successfully after counting with four wins in 2020. Juárez has been praised as much for his efforts outside the ring as for what he has accomplished within it. The 21-year-old boxer graduated from high school in Brownsville, Texas and then returned the affection of his community with motivational speeches for the youth of the state. The Texas State Senate and House of Deputies later recognized his efforts with an award.

“I am so grateful for another opportunity to show my talents to the people who will see me fight for FOX,” Juarez said. “This is another fight that will allow me to go one step further. Rivera doubles me in the number of fights fought, so he will be dangerous because of that experience, but I feel that I am on another level and I want to show everyone that I am capable of being a world-class fighter. My training reached another level, my confidence is through the roof and I already want the time to fight on June 27th ”.

Filipino Rivera (21-5, 18 KOs) returns to action after losing on points to two-division champion Rances Barthelemy on FOX in January. The 28-year-old veteran has prevailed in four of his last six contests, including a 12-round points win over Rodel Wenceslao in 2020. June 27 will mark the third time Rivera will fight in the US as a professional, having faced talented prospect Malik Hawkins previously. Rivera has already overcome adversity with a 10-game winning streak after losing on his professional debut in 2011.

“I’m ready to get back in the ring,” Rivera said. “This time there will be no excuses. Omar Juárez must be ready for war, as I will overwhelm him as part of my path to glory. “