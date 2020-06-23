As Shams Charania has advanced in ., Houston rockets has reached an agreement to take over the services of the free agent David Nwaba for a two-year contract. The player will receive $ 900,000 between now and the end of the season and the Texans reserve a team option for 2020/21.

Nwaba has played 20 games with Brooklyn Nets this season, averaging 5.2 points in 13.4 minutes of play. He had previously played in Lakers, Bulls and Cavaliers, averaging 6 to 8 points per game.