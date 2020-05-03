It is true that the world confinement due to the coronavirus has left us without the tennis circuit for a few months but, in return, it has given us some good interviews through the lives of Instagram they have gained so much prominence. The one from last night David Nalbandian with his good friend Horacio de la Peña it is simply a luxury for the ears. The former world No. 3 rescues some of the key moments of his career, analyzes some off-piste anecdotes and gives his opinion on the pulse that currently exists on the tour between the Big3 and the NextGen. The talk lasted two hours, here we highlight the most interesting.

– Ability to face the best players from you to you, without running away from their dominant shots.

“It helped me a lot to start playing on concrete courts, where the ball always comes faster, it forces you to have more timing and acceleration, not go backwards. On concrete, to be able to counterattack the strong shots of the rivals, yes or yes you have to be well positioned, that first. I learned all this with my brother, although it also came naturally to me, I always had a very good impact with the ball, that allowed me to always have good contact and good feeling with the ball ”.

– Rivalry against Federer.

“When you played against Roger you knew that he was going to kill you with serves and with right hands, but he also knew his defects. You had to create spaces, that’s why I played so much on the right. It is true that backwards it started being much more limited than it ended up being, then it already found regularity. If I won the points in two shots I was not angry, I knew it was his virtue, but when the long point was played … in 90% of the times that point had to be mine. If I didn’t earn those points then there was no way, the numbers didn’t come out. The objective was to make him run and, in the case of being well positioned, he always shot him to the right to generate spaces and that he did not play so comfortably ”.

– Your best shot.

“From the backhand side everything always flowed in a more natural way, I knew I was doing what I wanted, no matter how the ball came to me. With the right he had to think a little more, sometimes he had to wait, he needed some mental time to know what blow he had to execute. That thought with the forehand was also generating a wear on your head, it gave me some tension. However, with the reverse I could spend 60 days in a row playing with my eyes closed that did not generate any wear and tear ”.

– Comeback against Federer in the final of the 2005 Masters.

“I felt that the game was there, that it was not over. I was unlucky in the tiebreaks, I could have been two sets up but I was two sets down. Besides, the history of games with Roger, after having won him so much as a junior, gave me hope to continue fighting. He wasn’t a guy he had lost ten out of ten to. Roger is one of the greatest in history, that is indisputable, but the fact of having won him so many times made me take the idol out of him and face him as one more. He knew that I could defeat him, it was not a party of names, but a party of who was better that day. In the third and fourth set he lowered the intensity of his shots a lot, that’s why I beat them easy. Then in the fifth, when he was cornered, he started shooting full and recovered his normal level, that of the first two sets. When these guys play well, if you don’t play perfect, you don’t beat them. And if they slow down, you have to keep playing just as well if you want opportunities. ”

– Defeat in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2006 against Baghdatis.

“I would have played the final with Federer, whom I had beaten a month ago at the Masters. That game was well controlled, but Marcos started to play better in the third set, playing flatter with the backhand, without much speed but with a ball that was very low. It began to cost me to take the initiative of the points, he gave a quality jump in his game and I went down a bit. I had been playing very well the previous year, in addition to an impeccable Australian Open, but from that moment Baghdatis began to be Baghdatis, it began to beat the good guys. At the time, no one expected him to react, in fact, he was hardly known. They are of those parties that mark you ”.

– Anecdote with Federer and Zabaleta.

“At first Federer had a very bad backhand impact, it was not a good thing, or he played it with the cane or left it frank for you to take the initiative. In brick dust, for example, if I shot him three times backwards you were already hurting him, at the time I told Zabaleta when he had to play against him in Monte Carlo: You can’t lose with him! But hey, Mariano was also not able to throw two backhand crossings in a row (laughs).

– The secret of the Legion.

“We looked at everything. In my case, the more I saw, the more I learned. The more I talked to people, the more I knew. In our days there was no this technology, so we spent all day talking about tactics, talking about tennis with people who knew a lot to improve. Between watching games and listening to the coaches we were stealing all the information, in addition to the new ingredient that we put with our way of seeing tennis. The competitiveness of wanting to win and hunger were fundamental factors, not being satisfied with just playing a good game. We didn’t go in thinking not to lose 6-0, 6-0; We entered to win ”.

– His way of understanding tennis.

“What happened to me until the last day of my career was that, in order to have clarity in a 4-4 or 5-5, I needed to have a fresh head to make the best decisions. That is the key. In my case, to have that I needed to take an afternoon off every fifteen days, but always choosing what I liked to do in that free time. If you didn’t, it was impossible to disconnect your head from the pressure of tennis. I was going to fish, I was going to run a rally, to parachute … then when I came back I did it with much more desire to play tennis than anything else. I prefer to be trained 7 tennis points, 6 physical points and 9 head points. With these parameters, we are going to compete ”.

– The relay that does not arrive.

“Today there are three players (Federer, Nadal, Djokovic) that for young boys is a huge burden to have to play against them, they are the three best in history. I think that none of them are at their best, but the boys still have a hard time, whether due to inexperience, maturity or pressure. It’s like they didn’t dare to win. In the good sense of the word, they are lacking a plus of disrespect towards the rival, not idolizing them as much. Beat them a couple of times and from there start to beat them always, that the others are pulling down and the youngsters are pulling up. They may also sin when they think that these people are going to retire soon and their moment is about to come, but they have to stop waiting for that moment and go for it ”.

