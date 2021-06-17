David Monreal offers loyalty to the people of Zacatecas; start transformation

ZACATECAS, Zacatecas.

The governor-elect and the current head of the Executive, Alejandro Tello Cristerna, agreed to put Zacatecas before all personal interests, for which they offered their political will so that the transition is smooth and transparent.

They agreed to start the delivery-receipt process of the state administration. “I will be relentless on issues of corruption and impunity,” warns Monreal.

David Monreal Ávila, governor-elect of Zacatecas, met this Thursday with Alejandro Tello Cristerna, current head of the Executive, to begin the actions of the delivery-reception process of the administration, under the commitment to conduct themselves in accordance with legality, responsibility , honesty, and, above all, commitment to the welfare of the state.

In the Government Palace and three months after the change in the Executive Power, Monreal Ávila and Tello Cristerna assumed the commitment to privilege the political will so that the delivery-reception process is carried out in a smooth, orderly and transparent manner.

At the meeting held in the governor’s office, both recognized the civility and high citizen participation that characterized the election day on June 6. They also stated that the development of Zacatecas must come before personal and group interests, therefore, once the conflict is over, it is time to privilege unity for the benefit of all Zacatecans.

Then, in a joint message before representatives of the media and addressed to the entire Zacatecan people through the various platforms, David Monreal and Alejandro Tello reported that, in accordance with legal times, they will appoint the teams of transition of incoming and outgoing governments to carry out the delivery-receipt process of the state administration.

In his speech, David Monreal expressed his public recognition of the political will and responsibility of the acting president in the recent electoral process: “we have made great progress in democracy; there were temptations from those who resist giving way to true democracy. So my appreciation; because there was a democratic attitude and you always have to be fair, correct in the trial and I recognize that responsibility in Governor Alejandro Tello ”.

For this reason, Monreal Ávila offered the same political will to carry out an orderly and transparent transition, starting with this first meeting, which begins the transformation of the state.

In the same way, the next governor of Zacatecas warned that he will be implacable on the issue of corruption and impunity in order to give way to honesty, commitment to work and loyalty to the people, within the framework of a new society.

He referred in this regard that his political offer has been to install the Fourth Transformation in the entity, for which he invited public officials to conduct themselves with responsibility, honesty and transparency in the delivery-reception. In that vein, he asked the workers to become comptrollers to safeguard and protect the patrimony of the Zacatecans, both the public resource and the movable and immovable property, since this will give rise to development and solve the emergency suffered by the Issstezac and other areas fundamental.

He also asked Tello Cristerna to leave the legacy of a good ruler with the responsibility conferred on him by the people of Zacatecas and break that bad habit of releasing concessions, experimental permits, basifications, recategorizations or contracting of works in the months that remain to his management.

Monreal Ávila offered absolute respect to the current administration to close its management well, as nobility obliges nobility. In addition, he endorsed that all his loyalty will be with the people of Zacatecas and asked the inhabitants of the 58 municipalities for their confidence that the transformation will soon be consolidated.

In this framework, Alejandro Tello guaranteed that his government will be respectful and will work to give certainty to the next head of the Executive that the process will be neat and that everything will be in order. He recalled that, recently, the local Congress proposed to extend the review period to the management of the outgoing administration, to which he did not oppose because he who owes nothing, fears nothing and his desire is to make a smooth transition.

In addition, he congratulated David Monreal for his victory in the recent electoral process and said he was sure that he will do a good job as Zacatecas governor. He added his willingness to always be an ally of the entity and help the next administration for the good of the Zacatecans.

