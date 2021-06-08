David Monreal maintains that he will govern for everyone

David Monreal Ávila, virtual winner of the Zacatecas elections for the Together We Will Make History coalition, said that he will govern for everyone, because the victory obtained on June 6 “is the result of years of struggle by the movement for social justice and the the beginning of the crystallization of the yearnings for a better state, those that have kept the people united despite the attacks of those who have denied them the possibility of directing their future ”.

He stressed that this fight belongs to the workers of the countryside and the city, the teachers and the students; of health personnel, of women and the elderly, of the business community and those who seek to undertake, of those who work in government institutions and recognize the urgency of change and of the entire people.

Therefore, he recognized each and every Zacatecan who, over and above the differences and tensions typical of electoral contests, achieved communion and the strengthening of the social fabric, therefore, in a clear commitment to the people and because the third was the charm, “the transformation of Zacatecas will be under the principles of honesty, austerity and transparency.”

He stressed that, chosen by Zacatecas to serve and not to serve himself, these principles “will be the compass that will guide our actions to overcome the challenge, the crisis in which the state finds itself,” since the people want a change in the helm. tired “of the high bureaucracy being served with the big spoon, that it lives with privileges at the cost of the popular lack and that it is handled with excesses totally remote from reality.”

For this reason, along with security that will be a priority in the government so that citizens live without fear, “Republican austerity will be a transversal policy in the public administration, and respecting the autonomy of powers, we will invite legislators now those who make up the judiciary to renounce financial privileges that do not correspond to them ”.

Monreal Ávila specified that he will put all his efforts from the first day of his government to close the gap of inequality between urban and rural Zacatecas, which implies rescuing the roads that are in abandonment and that there is no municipality without internet access, “Because the communities cannot remain isolated, isolated from development and deprived of the right to a dignified life.”

In this vein, the health system will be dignified so that all families have the certainty that in the most difficult moments they will not be alone, since health, sports and the fight against poverty will be priority objectives. , and the foundations will be laid for the take-off of agribusiness, the transformation industry, the service economy and the digital economy of the future.

Likewise, value chains will be generated that favor the creation, maintenance and growth of small and medium-sized companies, in addition to promoting that the Zacatecanas and Zacatecanos are the main beneficiaries of the policies that are implemented and the first to be considered to occupy positions. of work.

The virtual governor of Zacatecas reaffirmed that his government, in which science, innovation, education and culture will have a prominent place, will be made up of people who have the greatest vocation and the best service capacity, selected through fair and transparent processes, and among which women and youth stand out as priority sectors, because the people will be the pillar to achieve the goals. “No more friends, no more fees that have damaged the state so much,” he said.

Therefore, “one of the first government actions will be to analyze in depth the degree of financial devastation in which the state finds itself. Zacatecas is economically lagging in comparison with the rest of the entities, the public debt has reached historical maximums and the institutions have stopped being at the service of the people ”.

For this, coordination with the federation will be essential, “working hand in hand with the Federal Executive to maximize the resources we receive, to deepen the social programs that are already underway and achieve the pacification of the state.”

David Monreal Ávila emphasized that it is “time for Zacatecas to once again occupy a preponderant role in national development”, for which he made it clear that “the contest has been left behind” and will govern for everyone, since times of conciliation are coming, concord and understanding so that in the Fourth National Transformation the state is not left behind.

The third time was the charm! It is clear to me, I was chosen by the people of Zacatecas to serve them, not to serve me. It will be the six most intense years of my life. All committed to a single cause: the transformation of Zacatecas. #The third time was the charm Posted by David Monreal Avila on Monday, June 7, 2021

jcp