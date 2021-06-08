David Monreal leads in Zacatecas according to PREP results

With 100% of the minutes captured, the 2021 Preliminary Electoral Results Program indicates that David Monreal, candidate of the Morena coalition, PT, PVEM and Nueva Alianza, has the majority of the votes in the election to the governor of Zacatecas, with the 48.7% of the total votes.

In second place is the candidate of the PAN, PRI and PRD coalition, Claudia Edith Anaya Mota, with 38.3% of the total votes.

While in third place is Ana María Romo Fonseca, from the Citizen Movement Party, with 2.9% of the total votes.

jcp