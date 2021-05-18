David Martín: Best Coach Award

05/18/2021

With three world titles and three Olympic medals (including men’s gold in Barcelona’92), water polo is one of the most important sports in Spain with Catalonia as a vehicular axis. And many of the most recent male hits have come with David Martín at the helm.

After shining in an At. Barcelona with which he raised eight Leagues and eight Cups, and integrate the Spanish team that achieved two World Cup medals and one European, He was an assistant to his brother Chus on the ‘sailor’ bench and Rafael Aguilar in the 2013 World Cup with Spain.

The men’s team had been without medals for five years and lost in the quarterfinals to Serbia (7-10) at the Olympic Games. Rio 2016, at which time the Spanish Federation entrusted him with the bench with the generational change as a great challenge.

David Martín, with Felipe Perrone

| AFP

In the last five years David Martín has turned the national team around like a sock, which has recovered its strength at European and universal level to the point that it has added three silver in the last three major events and dares to dream of emulating the gold of 1992 in Tokyo.

Spain has been runner-up in the 2019 World Cup (5-10 against Italy) and in the 2018 Europeans (12-10 on penalties against Serbia) and 2020 (14-13 against Hungary again in maximum penalties).

David Martín has received at the Festa de l’Esport Català the best coach award from La Capgrossa, from Loteries de Catalunya.