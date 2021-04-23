David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive returns to the movies

‘Mulholland Drive‘, from David lynch, will have a theatrical revival for its twentieth anniversary. Naomi watts Y Laura Elena Harring next June 11.David lynch: 10 curiosities about one of the most important creators of our time.

The work of David lynch Go through that sweet moment when you still remember that you had a dream that you would like to treasure but, somehow, you can no longer remember why. Heady, elusive and always sublime, his films seem like an insurmountable pothole for those who have not yet been able to let themselves be rocked by the dreamer who is dreaming us all but, when you enter his cozy red room, there is no way out.

Although from this gigantic purple ocean of infinite consciousness we continue to claim ‘Twin peaks‘As the filmmaker’s magnum opus of the impossible, the debate over his seminal feature film seems somewhat less belligerent and, luckily for convinced Lynchians and future lovers of dream celluloid, Avalon is celebrating the sublime’s twentieth birthday’Mulholland Drive‘(2001) in the best possible way: with a theatrical re-release.

Responsible for the award for Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival and the Oscar nomination in the category of Best Direction, the fame of ‘Mulholland Drive‘reached its peak when, in 2016, it was considered the best film of the 21st century according to a list compiled by the BBC based on the vote of 177 critics from around the world.

With Naomi watts Y Laura Elena Harring As absolute protagonists, the plot presents us with a young aspiring actress who takes care of an enigmatic woman who, after an accident, finds herself in the middle of a complex episode of amnesia. The two together decide to investigate who she really is and how she got there.

Next June 11, ‘Mulholland Drive‘will return to theaters to demonstrate, again, that David lynch it’s better than all the others.

