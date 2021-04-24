David Lynch’s ‘Mulholland Drive’ returns to Spanish cinemas

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the international premiere of ‘Mulholland Drive‘, David Lynch’s unclassifiable masterpiece for which he received the Best Director award at the Cannes Film Festival and an Oscar nomination in the category of Best Director.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of the heights of the great American filmmaker, Avalon will re-release it in theaters on June 11. We open a door to the Universe of David Lynch.

The film revolves around Betty Elms, a young aspiring actress who comes to Los Angeles to become a movie star and stays at her aunt’s apartment. There he met the enigmatic Rita, a woman suffering from amnesia due to an accident on Mulholland Drive. Together, the two decide to investigate who Rita is and how she got there.

Starring Naomi Watts, Laura Elena Harring, Justin Theroux, Robert Forster, Melissa George, and Dan Hedaya, ‘Mulholland Drive‘was considered in 2016 as the most important film of the 21st century according to a list drawn up by the BBC based on the vote of 177 critics from around the world. The second on that list was the ‘Wishing to love‘by Wong Kar Wai, which we have also been able to enjoy again this year in theaters, conveniently remastered in 4K, thanks to Avalon. At the time of its premiere, ‘Mulholland Drive‘generated mixed reactions. From bewilderment to fascination to irritation. Its cryptic plot (if we can speak of plot) was confronted with its powerful images and unforgettable atmospheres. What is clear is that time (through criticism and the memory generated in the spectators themselves) has placed the film in a prominent place in the history of cinema. Nobody disputes since we are talking about a unique and memorable cinematic experience.