The achievement of the 2012 Club World Cup by Corinthians is emotional and is fondly remembered by its fans until today. One of them, however, admits that the 1-0 victory over Chelsea still provokes mixed emotions. Today at Arsenal, defender David Luiz defended the blue London club at that time, being an alvinegro fan, and made the revelation this Sunday. He even praised that day’s opponent.

“It was a game that was marked in my life and that of all Corinthians fans too. It’s true, I’m Corinthians, I always made that very clear, on this day representing Chelsea I gave my all, I tried to do my best to be crowned champion , but Corinthians was very well armed. They had a wonderful team and a tremendous crowd that filled Japan and made a difference “, he said, in an interview with Rede Globo, which replayed the match this Sunday.

David Luiz also praised the performance of Cássio, Corinthians hero in that match, with several difficult defenses, which made him elected the best player in the World Cup – the defender was in second place in the vote promoted by FIFA.

“We tried to win the game in every way, but Cássio was on a special day, he made wonderful saves. Corinthians had a winning team, they knew how to suffer when they had to suffer and they knew how to kill the game when they had to kill, as they did “said David Luiz, who had the company of Brazilians Ramires, Oscar and Lucas Piazon on that Chelsea team. “It was scored, I was sad because we had a wonderful game and I didn’t win,” he added.

But at the same time that he was sad, David Luiz acknowledged that the Corinthians triumph left him with a “tip” of happiness because of the Corinthians who struggled to go to Japan to follow the World Cup.

“I was also happy for everything I know about the history of Corinthians, for the people involved that night, for all the movement of the fans, people who sold the house, sold the car to go and participate in this party, so I had this little bit of joy. Also for my work well done, I won a silver ball, but I wanted to win the championship because of my manliness and professionalism. In football we can’t always win, but we have to leave the field with a serious and well done job “, concluded the defender.

.