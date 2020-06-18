David Luiz bottomed out in Arsenal’s loss to Manchester City. The Brazilian central defender lived one of the worst games of his career: he failed miserably in a clearance attempt that led to City’s first goal and in the 49th minute he committed an absurd penalty on Mahrez, which was the second local goal and cost him the Red card.

Far from throwing balls out, David Luiz attended the media after the game and sang the mea culpa: « It wasn’t the team’s fault, it was my fault », assured in Sky Sports.

Further, the Arsenal player ends his contract on June 30 with the London club and reflected on his future: «In the last months I have made mistakes. I had to act differently: decide whether to extend my contract and stay or not. I have not done it yet and that is my mistake, ”he commented, letting it be known that he is not clear about what he is going to do from the end of this season.

However, his coach Mikel Arteta defended him at the post-crash press conference: «My opinion about David has not changed and I do not forget what he has done for the team and for me. He’s talked to the locker room, he’s a very honest and clear guy », said.