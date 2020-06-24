Brazilian international defender David Luiz (33) extended his contract with Arsenal for a season, the Gunners announced Wednesday.

After arriving from Chelsea this season, the Brazilian initially wanted a two-year extension and considered, according to the press, a return to Benfica, before accepting an extension until 2021.

Sometimes criticized for his mistakes, such as his bad game against Manchester City in a 3-0 defeat in the Premier’s resumption, the former PSG player has had the support of the club, such as the one offered by the technical director Brazilian Edu.

« David is truly an important player for us because of his passing game, his communication with the team on and off the field of play. He helps everyone, » Edu explained in the statement.

Arsenal also announced that Spanish and Portuguese defenders Pablo Marí and Cedric Soares, on loan respectively from Flamengo and Southampton, will be definitively signed.

The London club did not specify the duration of the contract for the two currently injured players.

On the other hand, Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, on loan from Real Madrid, will continue until the 2019/2020 season ends. The Andalusian was originally due to return to his club on June 30.

« I am truly happy that we have them in our cash in the future. They are part of the long-term technical project that Mikel (Arteta) and I have developed, » added Edu, referring to Marí and Soares.

hap / psr