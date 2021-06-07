David Lowery’s jewel comes to Netflix

‘A Ghost Story‘(David Lowery, 2017) comes to Netflix.Rooney mara Y Casey affleck star in the A24 movie. ‘The Green Knight‘, trailer of the new of David loweryCriticism of ‘A Ghost Story‘ for Fausto Fernandez.

The good reviews at festivals such as Sundance, the curiosity caused by its 4: 3 image, and the obvious incentive to see on screen Rooney mara Y Casey affleck, they assured the full in the projection of ‘A Ghost Story‘in Sitges 2017. A small cartoon of ghosts with a perforated sheet left the avid devourers of wild cinema immobile by turning, little by little, into an impeccable tale about loss, loneliness, the acceptance of pain and the enormity of time.

Leaving aside its main plot, of which it is almost better not to say too much so that future acolytes of the title can discover it thanks to its recent availability on Netflix, David lowery challenges the viewer in the first 50 minutes of falsely empty shots that, without the overview, some may mistake it for a beautiful artistic whim in 1.33 of an author who has come to the fore.

Luckily none of this is not like that and, when feelings change protagonist, all of the above takes on a new meaning, becoming the forced period of calm in which we adjust our breathing to make us travel that journey to the abyss that makes up its 40 minutes end. Apathetic curiosity disappears to become pure emotion, uncertainty, fear and pain thanks to a story that, with very little, ends up telling everything.

“One of the hardest, saddest and most unforgiving stories about oblivion,” he wrote Fausto Fernandez in his criticism for Frames. “Not even love can resist that eternal pain that acts on the living and the dead.”

The relentless soundtrack of Daniel hart accompanies us in this tiny production that Lowery pasted between ‘Peter and the dragon‘(2016) and’The Old Man & the Gun‘(2018), returning to low-budget auteur cinema and achieving a gigantic film that stirs you from the inside but that, somehow, can destroy your day and fix your month by discovering itself melancholy and desperately positive.

