David López: “We are back with great enthusiasm”

07/01/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

A few days after returning to work, David López, team captain, analyzed Espanyol’s return to the First Division in a statement for the perica website. David spoke of enthusiasm, special reunions and the difficulty of the calendar at home during the first days of the championship.

“We really want to play and compete again. We return to Primera and we do it with all the enthusiasm in the world after achieving promotion & rdquor ;, said David López, who recalled the return of the fans to the RCDE Stadium. “For all of us it will be very special to meet the fans again after so many months in our Stadium& rdquor ;, he pointed out.

Teams such as Villarreal, Atlético or Real Madrid will pass through the blue and white fiefdom in the early stages. “I am sure that with the help of our fans we will play good games & rdquor;, assured the captain of the first team.