David Leitch would be willing to direct Deadpool 3

Disney’s purchase of Fox assets put further development of Deadpool movies on hold, which has already seen two films on the big screen. However, a couple of months ago it was confirmed that Marvel Studios is working with Ryan Reynolds on a new installment of the Largemouth Mercenary in what will be the first R-rated film. developed by the studio.

Although that project is still in the development phase, director David Leitch loaned again to return to directing after replacing Tim Miller after the first installment. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Leitch and his wife and producer Kelly McCormick have expressed their enthusiasm in re-engaging with the character and Reynolds, but also note that they have not had discussions about it.

LEITCH: There have been no conversations, but everything Deadpool is holds a special place in our hearts. If we do have that conversation, we will wholeheartedly consider anything with Deadpool. We love working with Ryan, we had such a collaborative relationship and now a friend. If the topic came up, we would be inside. MCCORMICK: It’s Ryan’s baby. He is one of our favorite collaborators and we would love to do anything with him. We are as excited as he is that he is working on it.

Both Leitch and McCormick collaborated with Reynolds on “Deadpool 2,” which premiered in 2018. For now titled “Deadpool 3,” sisters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin are currently writing the script. Obviously Ryan Reynolds will return to play the character one more time.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter