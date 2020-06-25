Va Variety report that ‘Deadpool 2’ director David Leitch will direct a new action thriller titled Sony Pictures ‘Bullet Train’. In addition to directing the film, Leitch will oversee the script written by Zak Olkewicz (‘Fear Street’).

The story is based on a novel by Japanese author Isaka Kotaro titled ‘Maria Beetle’. The story is set on a Shinkasen line train, specifically at the Tokyo to Morioka station. There are five assassins, each with his own purpose. The problem is that these five assassins are unaware that there are two others on the train who will end up complicating things. What could go wrong?

Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce the project through their 87North label, along with Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick. For her part, Brittany Morrissey will be the executive supervising the film for Sony Pictures.