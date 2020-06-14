Earlier in the year, it was reported that Oscar-nominated producer Amy Pascal was determined to pull off a reboot of the 1935 classic from Universal Pictures,‘Frankenstein’s girlfriend’ (Bride of Frankenstein). Now and after an interview with Collider, the writer David Koepp (‘Jurassic Park’), who has been linked to this project since 2015, has officially confirmed that both he and the studio are very committed to the realization of this remake.

« It’s something I did during quarantine, bringing Frankenstein’s girlfriend to the place I always wanted her to be in, » Koepp said. « Universal was very nice to let me try again. Because the Universe fiasco had been prepared and then closed. Dark. Well, not fiasco, but disappointment. So now I have a version and they have a version that we all really like. I think they’re talking to the directors now. «

The writer continued talking about whether this film will have the focus and budget of ‘The Invisible Man’, or whether they continue with their initial idea of ​​making a film on a large scale:

« It won’t be a big 150 million dollar production with big movie stars. It will be much more reasonable and feasible, although not as small as The Invisible Man. I think it’s a really great idea. Everything is on the table. »

Based on the classic Universal monster, ‘Frankenstein’s Girlfriend’ has been in development since 2015, when David Koepp was hired to write the script. Already in 2017 Bill Condon was chosen to direct the film that would feature Javier Bardem and Angelina Jolie as protagonists, but after the disappointment of ‘The Mummy’ by Tom Cruise, the studio decided to stop its production.

We will have to wait to see how this film described by Koepp himself as a liberation story about a female monster progresses, for example Jolie has stated on different occasions that she would not mind continuing to be part of the project as long as it is with the right creative team .