David Juncá will not continue at Celta

06/15/2021 at 7:05 PM CEST

The left side David Juncá will not continue the 2021-22 season at Celta de Vigo, after agreeing on Tuesday to terminate his contract, which expired on June 30, 2022.

The Catalan footballer arrived in Balaídos in the summer of 2018 after ending his relationship with SD Eibar, but injuries and the signings of Lucas Olaza and Aarón Martín closed the doors of ownership.

In his first season as a celestial, he played 21 games and more than 1,700 minutes of play in LaLiga, but in the next he only played 3 league games (259 minutes).

In this last season he did not count neither for Óscar García Junyent nor later for the Argentine Eduardo Coudet, being one of the first team players without minutes in LaLiga.

Celta appreciates Juncá’s “behavior” during these three seasons and wishes him “a lot of success” in his sporting and personal future.