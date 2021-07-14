David Harbor wants a movie or series focused on Red Guardian

Black Widow spoilers warning

One of the revelation characters of “Black Widow” has undoubtedly been Alexi Shostakov, better known as the Red Guardian, played by actor David harbor. Despite having little development in the film, his scenes were enough for many fans to love him and wish they could see more of him. A few days ago we commented on his words, commenting that he wanted to see more of the character, and now we go one step further.

In new statements, the director Cate Shortland and the actor have talked about why they believe that the character should star in his own project, be it a series or a solo Marvel movie.

Speaking of David Harbor’s performance, the director has highlighted the humor component that he has in the film, at the same time pointing out that there was much left to explore. For this reason, putting both things together, he believes that there is enough space for the character to star in his own super-production.

Sometimes – not sometimes – he often cried with laughter. And there were a lot of good things that didn’t end up in the movie. But I think that’s why Red Guardian needs its own movie. Because it will be a lot of fun.

Harbor said he was drawn to Alexi’s desperation as a character and that it helped the acting.

He feels so guilty and so ashamed of himself that he builds this ego and the needs it confirmed from everyone – Harbor explains about Alexi – And that’s where this nonsense comes from. So even though it’s silly, it’s based on this idea that you have to laugh at it. You have to laugh, which makes it even more gross and fun at the same time. So everything is born out of character. But is fun.

The actor also talked about how Shortland gave him and the other actors the freedom to improvise on set.

There’s a whole other movie in the cutting room where Rachel and I flirt throughout the movie and in various sequences. When he gets me out of jail and, you know, his stuff with the Taskmaster. I mean, there are tons of things we improvise in this movie. And I think that’s to the credit of Cate Shortland, who saw the chemistry between us and our voracious appetite for these characters and for this world, and let us act.

Harbor also said that he, Shortland and Florence Pugh developed one of the most moving moments in the film on the same day of filming.

Linking with what was seen in the post-credit scene, Harbor has two possible ideas to explore about Alexi, in case Marvel is interested.

I have two ideas. One is to see Red Guardian back in his prime. That is interesting to me. But the other is to get out of this story, have this experience with Natasha and have this beautiful ending when he takes her hand and says ‘I can’t even talk to you because it would spoil it’ – the actor comments referring to the end of the film -. When he finds out that she was on that cliff with Hawkeye and maybe the version of the story she hears is that Hawkeye pushed her or something like that, it’s a moment where Red Guardian is back to being the guy he was. Now he wants to avenge her. I think that would give a lot of play.

Harbor concluded by saying that I’d be absolutely ready to reprise Red Guardian in a solo movie.

People want to see more of this character, I would love to give them more. And I’m also glad he’s alive at the end of the movie.

What is clear is that there are many possible stories to tell of Alexi: his past as a super soldier, his rivalry (possibly imagined) with Captain America, the founding of the Russian response to the Avengers (Winter Guard), his time after him. seen in “Black Widow” … Different is that Marvel wants to dedicate their time to this.

