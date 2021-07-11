David Harbor hopes to see more of Red Guardian in the future of the MCU

Spoilers notice of what was seen in Black Widow

After a long wait, the movie has finally arrived “Black Widow”. We are facing the last adventure of Natasha Romanoff alone, before rejoining her “family”, which would eventually lead to her end in “Avengers: Endgame”.

The film brought new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as established some curious new actors for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina (Rachel Weisz), and Red Guardian / Red Guardian (David Harbor). .

The latter was featured in the film as a failed super soldier who is caught up in his delusion of grandeur. At the end of the movie, he is seen leaving with the others as Natasha confronts the arrival of General Ross. That is, the door was left open to a possible future return.

Will Red Guardian return in the future?

The Russian Super Soldier spent decades incarcerated in a gulag before meeting the Black Widows in 2016. From there, their stories could be told. Likewise, there is always the possibility of delving into your past time. David Harbor encourages us fans to ask for more character stories.

They don’t let you say these things. I would love for there to be more Red GuardianAnd I would love if you guys wish there were more Red Guardians because that always helps the cause, ”Harbor responds about his future at Marvel. I love the character, there are so many things that could be done with him. There is this gap of 25 years in which we do not know who he was, what is his version of events compared to the real version of them? “

Alexei tells great stories about his glory days – he even boasts of a seemingly impossible mid-1980s match with Captain America – but it’s the post-Black Widow stage that Harbor hopes to explore and respond to what his character will be after. Natasha’s death in Avengers: Endgame.

What about him after this movie, and why isn’t he fighting Thanos? Where is it at that moment, what happens then? And after that when [Natasha] die, what happens then? Harbor says. It is very interesting for me and I hope there will be interest on other levels, and maybe we will see something else.

Speaking to Collider, he does confess that there have been conversations about it, but you also know that there are many projects going on right now:

There are some talks around certain things. We were pretty focused on this. They also have a lot of things in the pipeline, it seems like in this particular phase, there are a lot of… It happens like Eternals… There are different elements of this universe that I think are branching out at this point until they start to do this. I knew that he was not involved in that branch. The discussions were… They didn’t really give an idea of ​​what was going to happen next. It was rather focused on this movie, and some speculation of possibilities.

Did the Red Guardian really face Captain America?

One of the questions that arises in the film “Black Widow” is the confrontation between the Red Guardian and Captain America, playing precisely with the idea of ​​whether it is real or everything is an invention of Alexei. Actor and director Cate Shortland each offer slightly different answers.

I will say they are absolutely true, one hundred percent, ”Harbor asserts with some sarcasm.

However, the actor adds that Alexei believes it, and that is the only thing that matters.

Part of the funny thing about Alexei is that he wasn’t interested in reality. He doesn’t even know he’s lying. Sometimes, as an actor, I have to know reality because I will know [si] the character lies. But Alexei simply believes that these things are true.

The director Cate Shortland believes that “both things” are true: both that Alexei lies and tells the truth. Shortland hides if there is a real answer.

I want to see Alexei and Captain America together, ”says Director Shortland. If we saw them together now, I think we know what would happen. I don’t want to see Alexei shitting his pants. I think that’s what would happen. You would find this child in a corner crying loudly.

Harbor adds that Alexei is prone to conspiracy, for reasons that are still unknown.

There is one thing, conspiracy, where people actually believe their lies to such an extent that even when faced with reality, they cannot process it. Has no sense [para ellos]. I think the same thing happens to Alexei. Live this reality completely independent of what other people have seen or heard.

David Harbor wants the Winter Guard in the MCU

Among the stories that the character has lived in the comics, we can highlight his time as part of the Winter Guard. In the comics, this group is the Russian answer to the Avengers, and the two teams have clashed on occasions when the Avengers end up in Guard territory. Harbor reiterates his wishes to have the Winter Guard in the MCU and see the Avengers through that prism.

Yes Yes Yes. I know those guys a lot, Sputnik, Crimson Dynamo and Ursa. And, I think if you watch the movie closely, I think you can find some things in there. Yeah. I like this mirrored universe these guys set up because we’ve seen The Avengers and what they can do and what … And there are almost direct parallels in this Winter’s Watch with each of those characters, like Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, and I would like to see what a universe reflected in that way would look like and how it would function as a larger phase.

Red Guardian was missing for the entire Thanos invasion thing, but “Black Widow” opens up all sorts of avenues to explore her time in the suit before all of that happened. This is a topic that Harbor addressed in the past saying that he had a lot of ideas of what the character might be doing.

Via information | Variety | Collider | Inverse | Comic book