David Harbor arrested by Millie Bobby

Millie Bobby Brown appears on David Harbor’s IG Live, cutting her Stranger Things co-star before he reveals season 4 spoilers.

Millie Bobby Brown appeared on David Harbor’s IG Live, cutting her co-star before he revealed the major spoilers for Stranger Things season 4. The hit Netflix original series was scheduled to air its fourth season last year, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the streaming service has yet to announce a release date, the series’ producers have confirmed that filming has resumed and the long-awaited fourth season 4 will be available very soon.

With production in full swing, fans are searching for possible clues about what will happen to Eleven (Brown), Jim Hopper (Harbor) and the rest of their favorite characters. But the series has succeeded in building the mystery around every new installment thus far. Except for a few promo trailers and photos from the set, details on Stranger Things season 4 remain scant. Having said that…

Harbor He almost screwed up revealing potential spoilers for the series.

On Wednesday, April 7, Davi Harbor did a live on Instagram during a short break from filming the fourth season of Stranger Things to chat with fans. In the clip, he is seen in his Jim Hopper character costume, made up with fake blood, and is teased at a glance at the show’s script. Acknowledging the difficult day for Hopper, the clip continues, with the actor giving more details about the shoot. Brown, who plays Hopper’s adopted daughter, joined IG Live and cut him off saying, “What are you doing? Get out of Live and get back to work! ” “Oh no, I’m going to be fired,” Harbor reacted. You can watch the video below:

While Harbor didn’t reveal any major spoilers for Stranger Things season 4, the makeup on his face hints at a rough time for Hopper in the upcoming episodes. Season 3 ended with everyone giving Hopper dead. However, the Stranger Things season 4 teaser revealed that the character is still alive, albeit in a very difficult position. Apparently, Hopper is currently incarcerated in snowy Russia, where he is about to face new dangers “both from humans and others,” confirmed the producers of the series.

The clues the actress left

Yet despite thwarting her co-star’s plan to drop juicy spoilers for Stranger Things season 4, Millie Bobby Brown inadvertently gave a clue as to her character’s fate. The actress confirmed that she has also filmed “for a little while,” but it was clear from her conversation that she has not seen Harbor in person in some time. It appears that he has not yet interacted with his foster father on screen on set.

A lot has happened since the series first premiered in 2016. Fans have followed their friends Mike, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas and Will as they have grown from tweens to young adults. Their experiences have shaped the series to include darker tones and more mature content. By the looks of it, season 4 of Stranger Things is gearing up to be the scariest and most exciting season to date. It’s been a long wait for new episodes, but fans are sure to be satisfied when it premieres on Netflix.