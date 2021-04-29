David Harbor and Lily Allen are back in New York with their family

David Harbor has reunited with Lily Allen after filming her scenes for the following season of “Stranger Things.”

Lily Allen and David Harbor were married in Las Vegas in September 2020, without the pandemic health situation having been able to end their plans to join in marriage.

Brendan Paul, the famous Elvis Presley impersonator who lives in the city that never sleeps, was in charge of officiating their wedding, about which they later shared some photographs.

The couple had started dating in 2019 and from the beginning of their relationship, fans of both looked forward to the mutual support they have given each other since then.

Apparently, everything has gone wonderfully between them and the relationship between David and Lily’s children with Sam Cooper, Marie Rose and Ethel, could not be better, as they have shown in networks.

In early April, Lily admitted on her Instagram account that she missed David, who was in Atlanta filming his scenes for the next season of “Stranger Things” whose plot has been kept pretty secret.

Since September, David had been in Atlanta to fulfill his work commitments and until a few days ago he returned to reunite with his family, with whom he took the opportunity to do a road trip full of anecdotes from Georgia to his home in New York.

Now that they are back together, they will surely have many things to talk about and more activities to do as a family, since during their trip everything was laughter and good times.